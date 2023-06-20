When I consider my feelings as I conclude my studies at the University of Oregon, one word rises above the rest: pride.

I am so proud to be a Duck and I feel confident in taking on the world post-grad thanks to the endless support I’ve been so fortunate to receive across campus. From advisers in the School of Journalism and Communications (shoutout Sam,) to TRiO advisers (Tara, Shari, and MaryAnn deserve the highest praise,) to the Emerald Media Group as a whole – I have been so fortunate to find communities and build great relationships across campus.

While I have spent almost all of my adulthood grappling with putting myself through college, I have rarely felt like I was getting through it on my own. The ongoing support I get from the TRiO program, the SOJC, and the EMG means the world to me, and it is no exaggeration to say that I couldn’t have accomplished so much in such a short amount of time without their advice, guidance, and assurance. As a non-traditional transfer student, this support was integral to my success, and I could never say ‘thank you’ enough.

Within this last year, our newspaper has celebrated so many significant accomplishments that they’ve gotten hard to keep track of. We published our first-ever World Athletics Championships special edition – a whopping 32 pages sent to print in the dead of summer when we had a skeleton crew running the newsroom. We secured an additional $25,000 of funding from the CFC committee to add 50 unpaid reporters as payroll positions. We fundraised $15,000 to replace outdated computer equipment, and we led a successful College Media Madness campaign, securing another $6,700+ in fundraising.

I could go on about the incredible things we’ve accomplished this year. Our tremendous managing editors, Sarah Matlick and Brandon Roth, made this marathon of a year majorly successful for our newsroom while also supporting me as friends. Our unstoppable desk editors ensured regular campus coverage was maintained while also finding time to cut loose every once in a while. We met all of our goals and then some – which isn’t the easiest thing to accomplish in the news business.

As the curtain closes on our time at UO, I know the newsroom is in the best possible hands. 2023-24 Editor-in-Chief Evan Reynolds and his fantastic managing editors, Emma J. Nelson and Romie Avivi Stuhl, have jumped right into their new roles and will undoubtedly take the Emerald to even greater heights this next year. One of the best parts of this job is how much everyone grows within just a year, and you bet I’ll be keeping track of coverage and newsletters as the best journalists in town only get better.

I am proud to be a Duck, and I am proud to have been able to fuck shit up, too. Farewell, UO!