I can still remember the first time I visited the Emerald office just three years ago. It was two weeks before the spring break of my freshman year, and after applying to write for the arts and culture desk, I was called in for an interview. I got lost trying to find the door to the office and was so incredibly nervous that I stumbled through every single interview question. The smell of freshly printed newspaper permeated the air as reporters working their breaking news shifts typed rapidly in the bullpen behind me. I left the office certain that I didn’t get the job. I felt too young, too inexperienced and too unqualified.

But, here I am three years later writing a farewell column as the arts and culture editor. Saying goodbye to a job that defined and shaped my college years is more difficult than I ever imagined. It was in our newsroom that my passion for writing grew into a journalistic career.

In my three years at the Emerald I have held five different positions, written 62 pieces, conducted over 120 interviews and led a desk of nearly 15 reporters. But, beyond the tangibility of the statistics of my time at the Emerald, I have built incredible friendships, found a community and discovered my love for journalism.

Through covering arts and culture events, I have had the opportunity to meet fascinating people in every corner of our community and across the state. I have written about an art program for individuals with dementia to help them find solace, a museum that uncovers Oregon’s racist history while giving a voice to Black loggers of the past and present, a music program that gives a platform to budding electronic musicians and so much more.

The journey did not come without a bit of chaos, and I have enough stories to tell of the tribulations of life as a college newspaper reporter (including interviewing elementary school art students, writing on a camping trip using a lantern and a hot spot, throwing together a cover story in three days and running the A&C desk while living 5,000 miles away). But, I wouldn’t change a single thing. I’ll never forget the excitement of seeing my first ever printed news story or the pride in watching each of my reporters blossom into incredible journalists.

I am so unbelievably thankful for each and every person on the Emerald team for filling my time here with laughs, life long lessons and lovely memories. I am especially grateful for my associate editor Nika Bartoo-Smith for being my sidekick this year as we tackled running our desk through a truly crazy year. Thank you to our editor in chief Sarah-Mae McCullough for being a true constant in my time at the Emerald and for always being tremendously kind, calm and collected. And lastly, thank you to my A&C team for letting me lead you this year. I am so proud of all of you for how far you have come.

Words cannot describe how sad I will be to say goodbye to UO, the SOJC, the Emerald and beautiful Eugene, but I am so beyond grateful for the time I had here.