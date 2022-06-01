When asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, “an artist” was always the only answer I’ve provided since I was in grade school.

As I’ve gotten older, my dreams have remained the same, but art became a more powerful tool for me. Art, in recent years, has become a form of therapy. When I’m feeling down, when I am overwhelmed and when I receive the best news of my life, my first instinct is always to create something as a result. My sketchbook is a scrapbook of every feeling I have.

My first years at UO were filled with doubts and imposter syndrome. Out of all of my incredibly talented peers, I felt left behind, as though my creativity wasn’t enough; I wasn’t enough. I felt like I wasn’t putting my work out in the world as much as my peers were.

When I first saw that the Daily Emerald was looking to hire illustrators, these same thoughts overwhelmed me. After a long pep talk from my family and friends, I submitted an application, and to my surprise, I was hired on as an illustrator. At first, I was most excited about the idea of being published frequently, but as my time at the Daily Emerald went on, I found myself more and more excited about the confidence I was building in my passion for art.

The Daily Emerald has been a confidence boost for me this school year. Before joining this awesome team, I wasn’t sure of my place at UO as an artist, but seeing my hard work published and praised, I feel like I belong. I earned my spot here, and I’m so glad I had the courage to apply.

Throughout my years at UO, I have completed my Bachelor’s degree in art while simultaneously pursuing a certificate in Secondary Educational Foundations. I found courage and confidence in the publications and teams I joined in the last two years, and I’ve made many great friends. My work has evolved, both technically and in meaning, but still remains an outlet for me to express myself.

To my parents, thank you for supporting me on this creative path that I have chosen, I never would have made it this far without your support. To my siblings, the three of you consistently inspire me, thank you for always being a sounding board and my muses. Lastly, to my high school art teacher Kellette Elliott, without you, I wouldn’t be the artist I am today. Thank you for being the person I want to be when I grow up.

Without the support from my family, friends, mentors, and more, I never would have succeeded in the ways I have, and I never would have found myself. I am a multimedia artist; I am kaleidoscopic: ever-changing and constantly growing.