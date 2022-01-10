Johnson Nonbinary Greek 1-7-22.jpeg

"We got our bathrooms, but it doesn't stop there, does it?" (Green Johnson/Emerald) 

 Green Johnson

Green is a first-year editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. With a major in media studies and minor in art, they love to analyze trends through the lens of drawing. He will take any opportunity to talk about his favorite cartoons, so be warned!