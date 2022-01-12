Johnson Hustlebot 1-7-22.jpg

"You know, Desk-Boundatron 3000 never complains about the course load of my class. Maybe you should be more like him!" (Green Johnson/Emerald)

 Green Johnson

Green is a first-year editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. With a major in media studies and minor in art, they love to analyze trends through the lens of drawing. He will take any opportunity to talk about his favorite cartoons, so be warned!