Editorial Cartoon: More than just the frat flu

Please put on a mask. Please put on a mask. PLEASE put on a mask. Just do it. just put on the MASK. Just PLEASE PUT IT ON!

Ian is an editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. He is a freshman with interests in journalism, political science and animation, as well as paleontology and biology. Ian's comics may appear bizarre, but this is just the way he tends to draw things.