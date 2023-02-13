Opinion: Sunday’s historical matchup between two Black quarterbacks is long overdue.

Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs marks the first time in NFL history that two Black quarterbacks have faced off in the Super Bowl. Sports have always been a large part of the history and elevation of Black people in our country, and Black excellence will no doubt be on display this weekend.

Playing in his first Super Bowl, quarterback Jalen Hurts will lead the Eagles. He’s a true run-pass option quarterback who has shown out this season to cement his new elite reputation. Former league MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs in his third Super Bowl appearance.

While the NFL is a predominately Black organization, only seven Black quarterbacks have played in Super Bowls since the first game in 1967. This isn’t a coincidence, as the NFL and its coaches have been systematically dissuading Black players from the quarterback position since day one.

The narrative has historically been that elite Black football players have “athleticism” and “raw talent,” while white players in the NFL possess “intellect” and a “high football IQ.” This narrative — aside from having obvious racist undertones — has perpetuated a lack of Black quarterbacks in the NFL.

“The quarterback position was the position that a lot of people didn’t think we could play for different reasons,” former NFL player Warren Moon said in an interview with CNNabout being a Black quarterback. “Whether it was the leadership, whether it was being able to think, being able to make critical decisions at critical times. You know, be the face of a franchise, all those different things that go along with being a franchise quarterback.”

The number of Black quarterbacks in the league has grown in recent years, but it hasn’t been without skepticism and pushback. Hurts, one of the quarterbacks in this Super Bowl, has been criticized for his ability to play the position throughout his time in both college and the NFL.

At the 2020 NFL combine, Hurts was asked by one reporter if he would consider changing positions. This wasn’t the first time a Black quarterback has been asked this question, as Lamar Jackson faced similar remarks at his combine in 2018.

In response to the reporter, Hurts said, “I’ve always been a team guy first, but I think I’m a quarterback. I think that’s that.” While the language was coded, it's obvious why Hurts and Jackson were asked these questions and not the several other white quarterbacks present at the combine.

Quite simply, this is nothing new — Black people at all levels of professionalism have been questioned on their belongingness no matter their qualifications. Nevertheless, Hurts’ and Mahomes' seasons, alongside many other current Black quarterbacks, have more than proved Black players' ability to dominate the position.

The future of the NFL will no doubt include more Black quarterbacks rising to this level, and we can only hope Mahomes’ and Hurts’ success will continue to dispel the racist narrative that is discouraging younger Black players from this position.

“I’ve learned more and more about the history of Black quarterbacks since I’ve been in this league. And the guys that came before me and Jalen set the stage for this, and I’m just glad we can set the stage for kids that are coming up now,” Mahomes said in a press conference last week.

Additionally, Black players breaking down barriers on the field isn’t the only thing we have to celebrate this Super Bowl. Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn has now become the first Black woman to represent a Super Bowl quarterback. Not to mention Hurts also has an all-female management team, with three of the five members being Black women.

Representation will always be important, and it is extra special how Black people will be succeeding on such a national stage during this Black History Month. Whether the Eagles or Chiefs come out on top, it's a win for the culture this Super Bowl.