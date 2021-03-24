Along with 17.1 million other viewers, I spent the Sunday evening of March 7 watching Oprah’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The first hour made me question my decision to get a master’s degree in journalism. It was hard to hear the Duchess of Sussex tell Oprah Winfrey of the toll that the media’s falsehoods and racist language has had on her mental health.
“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was very clear and real and frightening,” Markle said.
In the candid two-hour interview, we learn that the British tabloids started spreading lies about Markle prior to her seemingly fairytale wedding to Harry in 2018. To illustrate the unflattering image journalists have painted of her, Oprah read aloud atrocious headlines written about Markle — a biracial, previously divorced American — including, “Why can’t Meghan keep her hands off her baby bump? Experts tackle the question that has got the nation talking: Is it pride, vanity, acting — or a new age bonding technique?”
Oprah then compared them to what’s been written of her white, British sister-in-law, Kate Middleton for doing the exact same actions. One headline reads, “Pregnant Kate tenderly cradles her baby bump while wrapping up her royal duties ahead of maternity leave.”
Understandably, Markle admitted to Oprah that she avoids the internet at all costs. From falsely accusing her of making Middleton cry to slut-shaming her for a wardrobe malfunction that revealed her bra, journalists have been habitually printing stories to villainize her in the eyes of the English. Their efforts to hurt her reputation have been successful.
At the time of the royal couple’s courtship and marriage, I was in a relationship with a British citizen who repeatedly expressed his dislike of her. He was never able to clearly explain to me why he and his friends shared a distaste for the newest member of their country’s royal family. I couldn’t wrap my head around why they felt this way.
But after learning of how Markle was portrayed in their tabloids, I now understand that their negative outlook most likely stemmed from the biased articles being published throughout England on a daily basis. They are far from the only people across the pond who absorbed and embodied the press’ non-stop scrutiny.
A recent Morning Consult poll found that 52% of English people view Markle negatively. In contrast, the conductors discovered only 20% of American adults aren’t fond of her. The bullying attacks by the British media — which the royal family refuses to protect Markle from — forced her and Harry to escape the UK and move to California last year.
As I listened to Markle speak of the pain she’s experienced, I asked myself: Why do I want a career in journalism if it has the power to crush a woman’s self-esteem and lead her to contemplate suicide?
By noticing Oprah, however, I became awestruck by her thoughtful questions. I admired how she encouraged silences and created a comfortable environment for Markle to share her heartbreaking journey. I soon realized that Oprah represents the good that still exists in journalism. By enabling Markle to speak her truth, she provided a voice for a woman who had become voiceless.
Oprah’s follow-up questions were powerful. After Markle said, “I've advocated for so long for women to use their voice and then I was silent,” Oprah jumped in, asking, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” To that, Markle nodded, admitting, “The latter,” adding clarification to her original statement. Their conversation reminded me of why I applied for the UO Journalism Master’s program in the first place. I want to share the stories of strong women.
Agreeably, Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan pointed out: “When Meghan mentioned having mental health problems, Oprah wasn’t about to leave it at that. She pressed her for more: Was she really having suicidal idealization? That generated a response from Meghan that left little ambiguity.”
The morning after the interview, Oprah revealed a crucial step to her interview preparations on CBS This Morning. She said, “Before I do any interview, I have a conversation with whoever I'm interviewing and ask, ‘Tell me what your intention is.’” This way, Oprah explained, she is able to align her intentions with theirs, so that her interviewees are able to express their honest truth. In this case, she worked together with Markle to authentically shed light on how the harshness she’s received — from both the media and the royal family — has damaged her psyche.
Oprah’s commitment to sharing Markle’s story with the world gives me hope. There’s obviously no way to reverse the hateful words that have been and continue to be written about Markle, but Oprah’s work is a sign of healing — for the Duchess, as well as for journalism. This interview forced me to acknowledge the nasty side of the field, but ultimately encouraged me to keep pursuing journalism in a trustworthy, ethical manner.
There is no one like Oprah, but if we, as aspiring journalists, can even be a portion of the journalist she is, we’re going in the right direction.