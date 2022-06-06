Opinion: It’s time to recognize the smaller accomplishments in a day. Finals may bear a heavy weight, but remembering to celebrate little successes makes everything a little less stressful.

My roommate gave me a small potted plant for my birthday. After non-extensive research, I assumed she was some kind of dwarf fig tree, and presuming her position on my desk, I named her Lois. Over spring break, however, I forgot her at my house when visiting, and only recently did I receive her company again.

She now sits proudly on my desk once more, gifting me with her heart shaped leaves and silent support of my endeavors. As I was graciously receiving the gifts she gives, I noticed something different about Lois. In the center of her stalk had grown a tiny bulb. Under the care of my mother, my plant grew what I am pretending is a miniscule fig.

While it is small in height and circumference, I consider it a little accomplishment.

Spring term finals are just around the corner, and oftentimes, I find myself stuck in the mindset that these large tests and projects are the accomplishments to base my pride on. The little things I do turn into meager and thoughtless actions; they receive minimal amounts of recognition.

I think this time of year invites the idea that the weight of satisfaction is heavier than usual. But I also think it is time to shift our focus towards the little things that make a day successful.

According to Harvard Business Review, “ordinary, incremental progress can increase people’s engagement in the work and their happiness during the workday.”

This means that by focusing on the ordinary tasks you do and celebrating that process, you can improve daily happenings. Let me explain what this means to me.

This morning, I got out of bed and I chose an outfit that I really liked. Accompanying my morning cup of coffee were thoughts about the strange things me and my sister used to do as kids. Then, I met my friend for a walk to class, I told her that I slept well, and although I’m nervous about the final in our class, I’m excited for when it’s over, and I can go home to see my cats again.

I can count seven mini-victories in the description of that hour.

Things that seem uneventful actually contribute a lot to the overall wellness of a day. When that fact is overlooked, preoccupation of the large tasks people set for themselves takes over. Personally, my preoccupied mind leads to a couple hours of procrastination, usually spent lying on the floor. I have a playlist just for this occasion.

Though it may not always seem like it, these final tests and projects are not the deciding factor in your overall success. There are plenty of things that contribute to a successful being, and a majority of those are miniscule accomplishments. On some occasions, I make myself the perfect eggs. That’s success if you ask me.

Categorizing levels of accomplishment simply leads to more stress over events such as finals. While my hatred of cumulative assessments is a separate opinion, there is no need to treat them with any more weight than getting out of bed on a day when you're feeling uninspired.

For me, it’s about discovering what makes my day significant. It’s about relishing in the fact that I can do small things while maintaining my pride surrounding my accomplishments. So take a breath, take a walk, and understand that anything you consider impressive holds a weight of importance; each footstep should be measured as such.