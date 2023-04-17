Opinion: Many students love the spring. But I’m allergic to grass. The warmer weather makes a lot of people happy. But I’m allergic to grass.

The University of Oregon’s students are as excited as the newly grown flowers scattered around the campus. The sun comes out, and the flowers open their gracious petals to receive it. In the same breath, students around the campus rush toward the green spaces with their hammocks, blankets and books. Warm weather makes people feel better, or at least, that’s what I’ve heard. I, however, have a different experience with the spring term weather.

I am allergic to grass; it’s unfortunate, I know. Do you remember those years you spent as a child, frolicking through open fields and rolling down steep hills of grass? I remember mine, too. Except, they always ended with swollen eyes, itchy arms and a damaged spirit. There was a time in my life when I thought that I could beat this allergy –– that I could stick to artificial grass, and I could run inside at the sound of any lawnmower. This has not been proven truthful since moving to Eugene.

What I didn’t know before moving to Eugene was that I am currently placed right outside of what’s called “the grass seed capital of the world”: Linn County. This means Oregon is the world’s number one producer of grass seed, and most of the seed farms are in Eugene's neighboring county. Every spring, I pay the price for my ignorance. Last year, while other students were enjoying some of the first sunny days of the term, I was on the phone with my mother, hobbling to Hirons and attempting this new technique where I only breathed out through the mouth. It didn’t work.

I understand that spring term is very exciting for students. The issue is, I can’t relate without Claritin.

Zane Globus-O’Harra, a spring fanatic and fourth year student at UO said, “I just really like it when the weather warms up because I can go outside more, and I can actually enjoy it.”

That must be nice.

As an avid biker, Globus-O’Harra enjoys the extra hours of light in which he can spend time partaking in his favorite activities.

“There's something about those warm spring evenings and just going on a bike ride with your friends,” Globus-O’Harra said.

Did I mention I also have bad knees? Imagine coupling extreme amounts of pollen inhalations with hyperextensive knees. Now ask me again why I don’t love spring.

One thing Globus-O’Harra and I agree on, however, is the scenery.

Globus-O’Harra said, “the No. 1 thing is getting the leaves back on the trees.” He likes when the trees switch from their winter bareness to their green and abundant spring picture. I like the trees, too. I am relatively unaffected by their pollen, and no one decides to mow them every three days.

Finally, Globus-O’Harra recounted some family traditions that take place in spring.

“I always go on a camping trip with my family and some friends,” Globus-O’Harra said. “I’ve gone every year except once when I had mono.”

Globus-O’Harra remembers a time in fifth grade when he was unable to go on the trip due to sickness.

“I was in and out of school for a month, and I wasn't able to go camping with my mom and dad. I was so sad I literally cried,” Globus-O’Harra said.

I have the urge to cry, too, when lawnmowers follow me down the street, when I see a hill that I simply can not roll down and when other students describe their spring experiences as I wipe my nose and nod along.

Spring is a tough time for me. But if you are one of the lucky ones, embrace it. Go run through fields of grass. Go find the softest patches to touch. Maybe go on a bike ride and breathe in the fresh, pollinated air. Be unafraid of the smell of freshly-cut grass and enjoy the green scenery in whichever way you see fit. I will be in my room, watching the grass blow in “Home on the Range,” taking allergy medication and living vicariously through the people I see on the street.