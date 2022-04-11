Opinion: People have a lot of opinions on religion, especially at colleges. Understanding the space in between the extremes of the opinions will help all individuals feel more comfortable with their practices.

My parents are both church workers. I am Catholic. Declaring these two things, despite their truth, is often uncomfortable for me. The institutions of Christianity — including its traditionally conservative viewpoints that neglect certain individuals — are not the cornerstones of my faith. I often disagree with the public and political views churches and churchgoers espouse. But my faith comes from the outlet religion provides in which I can experience and define beauty in the world.

For me, these experiences can be as simple as listening to Dolly Parton sing, wishing I had my own coat of many colors and hoping that someday I, too, could experience her Tennessee mountain home. And yet, explaining to others that actions like these are where I “find God” make me feel like a dreadfully cheesy Sunday School teacher, boring children into an asserted belief in Christianity.

In my experience, Catholicism stresses the practice of being grateful and embodying compassionate characteristics. When I was 9, my grandmother passed away. The comfort that religion provided me, and everyone else who was suffering her loss, helped me recenter my understanding of grief. Although searching for comfort varies for all individuals, religion holds a valuable aspect of community care. It’s about gracefulness, even through disheartening situations, and I admire when that attribute reveals itself in multiple communities.

I have always felt there was a chasm between those who are religious and those who are atheist. Since attending college, it seems to be even more drastic. This disparity has led me to feel awkward about revealing myself as Catholic. The University of Oregon is a very liberal school — which has many advantages — but it costs me any pride about my religious practices.

Religiousness is often expressed in a subjective and guilt-based way. Our campus is littered with those who attempt to validate their strict beliefs by imposing it on others. These corner preachers make me feel embarrassed about my faith; they make me feel unwelcome in the eyes of other students because any kind of association with them conflicts with my views on religion. I self-censor due to this. My religious identity is at risk if compared to those who speak dangerously and ignorantly about faith practices.

I hear an unknown man on the corner yelling something about the impending judgment day. He tells the passing students that his soul is safe. He then asks if I can say the same about mine. I think to myself, “I’m not sure, sir, but I don’t want to be in whichever group you’re eternally consigned to.” I walk calmly past him, just like all the other students who are subjected to street preaching during their afternoon strolls.

I’ve heard awful things spoken to passing students from these preachers: statements laced with homophobic remarks. These preachers cast eternal damnation on those who disagree with such claims. There is also a reasonable reproach from students at UO. While combating the preacher’s negative statements, a student during the fall term stole the man’s bible. There are fierce opinions from both sides of this spectrum, and yet I find myself moderately navigating the crowd. I’m displeased with the words I’m surrounded by, but not to the extent where I feel impassioned to steal a bible. It is interesting to imagine what these kinds of expressions would look like at other institutions.

Religion-based universities integrate religion into their campuses. For example, Gonzaga University, a private Catholic school, dedicated a new grotto in 2012 to promote faith. I understand that UO is not a religious university, nor do I want it to be one. It’s shocking to me when I consider an educational campus with religious icons on it. The idea that religion isn’t looked down upon in these institutions is equally as shocking to me.

A research paper titled “Too Smart to be Religious?” dissects the stigma surrounding religion at elite colleges. The authors explain how there is a lack of conversation surrounding religious topics and a discretion of those who practice religion. Religious people don’t feel welcomed at a nonreligious university due to these occurrences.

The area that we need to focus on now is the middle ground. Many individuals find themselves somewhere on the spectrum between religious and atheist. Recognizing this will help dismantle the harsh stereotypes about both sides. Refusing to find the middle ground leads to further polarization. Alternatively, by sharing our experiences with one another, everyone can be seen for the individuals they are rather than a stereotype of their beliefs.