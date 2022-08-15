Opinion: Ocean exploration is vital for the future of our planet. All the while, space exploration receives higher funds and larger amounts of attention. A shift needs to be made.

In 1971, David Bowie asked, “Is there life on Mars?” We are trying to answer this question in a very literal sense, given that scientists have been on the hunt for life forms on the Red Planet. But if we continue to consider galactic life in the way Bowie posed it, ambiguity commands the response. Maybe there is life on Mars, but not knowing the answer might prove more helpful to Earth.

Curiosity drives individuals who dedicate their lives to exploration. NASA continuously achieves amazing things. Recent milestones, such as measuring an atmospheric star from within for the first time, are strong examples of the wondrous galactic technologies we have available. Despite these extraordinary enterprises, other explorative careers are deprived of national attention and — more importantly — federal funds.

Exoplanet exploration describes the scientific work of researching other planets’ conditions. In a collaborative article from NASA, researchers talked about the importance of exoplanet exploration and how it provides information about other planets, and contributes to Earth as well. While it may be fascinating to consider the possibilities outside of our atmosphere, it is frustrating that so many of our intentions are focused away from Earth.

Ocean exploration begs for the same attention lended to space findings. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a fiscal year fund of $5.4 billion for 2022. In comparison, a budget of $24.04 billion was approved for NASA this year.

Our focus is stuck towards the skies even when vital discoveries await in our oceans. Oceanic ecosystems could help provide materials for medical therapies and vaccines. Additionally, the ocean’s part in regulating the climate capitalizes our necessity to understand its helpful features. Combating climate change has to be coupled with understanding the vitality of the oceans; that same vitality requires our care, attention and resources.

This disproportionate spread of attention can be partially attributed to media portrayals of space and oceans. While galaxies dazzle in works such as “Star Wars” or “Star Trek” and intergalactic companions steal our hearts in the blockbuster “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” the cinematic representation of our world’s waters is drowned in murky monstrous stories.

“Jaws” created an irrational and generational fear of sharks, while “Underwater” took audiences through the Mariana Trench — the deepest part of the world’s ocean — and introduced oceanic monsters in a horrifying setting. Responsible for a large portion of community fear, filmmakers profit off of the unknowns within oceans, and that has led to an unreasonable trepidation surrounding future exploration.

Between the stigmatization of oceans and the disregard of their importance, negligence is given to underwater explorations. The future of our planet’s health is unknown, and warming temperatures around the globe emphasize our ecosystem’s universal cry for help.

Instead of dedicating our time and money towards the exploration of space, we need to start focusing on the 80% of oceanic territory that has never been seen or discovered by humans. Our childlike curiosity should be cradled by Bowie’s galactic and enigmatic questions; we can look to the stars and wonder for all of our lifetimes. When seeking tangible answers, our eyes should shift to the ever changing tides and depths of our oceans. I believe our planet holds keys that the cosmos lack.