Opinion: We should rethink our approach to helping the environment.

After a long day of excessive driving and ordering packages off Amazon, I sometimes remember that in only a few short decades, all oxygen will be replaced with toxic gas, the oceans will dry up and the earth will combust into a giant ball of flames. My blood pressure spikes, and I sit there for a moment, taking it in. Then, I go on, business as usual. Rarely, if ever, do I alter my behavior. I know how important the climate crisis is. I feel like I care about the planet. Still, it is not enough. For whatever reason, climate doom and gloom is not a good motivator for behavioral change.

It is easy to look at all the sacrifices we must make on behalf of the planet with dismay. We know that these changes will be worth it in the long run. Still, we groan and drag our feet. However, I think we’re approaching climate change wrong. Rather than viewing the human desires as in opposition to the planet, we should get excited about policy changes that would benefit both individuals and the environment.

Investment in public transportation is one of many policy decisions that benefits both people and the planet. For those with access to a car, there may not be much of a reason to take public transportation in cities with a weak transit system. When bus stops are frequent and trains come regularly — such as in New York and Washington D.C — public transit quickly becomes the superior mode of travel. It is the easiest way to avoid traffic, having to park and paying for things like gas or regular car maintenance. In these cities, the majority of those who take public transit are not doing so for altruistic reasons. Instead, they take public transit because it is the best and most convenient method for travel. With this decision comes a myriad of environmental benefits, such as less carbon in the atmosphere and better air quality.

This can teach us an important lesson. Rather than insisting people make individual changes based on the goodness of their heart, we need to invest in resources that make the option that is best for society also best for the individual.

Public transit is not the only example of social services that benefit the environment. For instance, public parks are better for the environment than backyards. Living in a less populated area with room for a backyard leads individuals to drive an average of 31%more than those in urban areas, heavily impacting the environment. Urban parks, on the other hand, have a largely positive impact on the planet: cooling cities, removing carbon dioxide from the air and soaking up excess rainwater. Public parks are intrinsically beneficial, but they also make living in more densely populated areas more enticing.

Investing in libraries reduces consumption by allowing multiple people to read a single book. Many libraries also provide people with free internet, WiFi and access to computers. Similarly, research shows that government funded healthcare may be more eco-friendly than privatized healthcare. Universal healthcare can also lead to greater life expectancies and reduce the amount of money spent on healthcare overall.

Americans are happier in states that spend more on public goods. It seems that the needs of people and the planet are more aligned than we might be inclined to believe. In order to limit the effects of climate change, we need to restructure society. We need to value the collective over profits. We need to share resources so that we all can consume less. Without public infrastructure it will be difficult for us to make the necessary changes. So long as we see helping the planet as a burden there will be little incentive for us to advocate for this infrastructure. We should look toward the future with the knowledge that the policy changes that will benefit the environment will benefit us, too.

It’s unlikely that the Earth will burst into flames anytime soon. However, with each passing year, it becomes less hospitable to humans and other forms of life. This is a terrifying reality and one that we all need to take very seriously. However, the steps needed to protect life on this planet may be the same steps that will create a new and better world for people. I hope that is enough for us to push for a better future for ourselves and for the world.