Opinion: Where are the secular community spaces?

Nothing is quite as polarizing as religion. Mentioning God or Jesus in conversation is one of the fastest and most effective ways to find oneself in an empty room. Secularism is on the rise, with less than 20% of 18-29-year-olds citing regular attendance of religious services as opposed to 38% of 30-49-year-olds. As scandal plagues the Catholic church and Evangelicals steer the country toward “The Handmaid's Tale,” it’s no wonder that millennials and Gen Z are choosing to distance themselves from religion.

Low religious participation may be a sign that young people are thinking critically about their values and are more likely than their parents to question the beliefs by which they were raised. However, we cannot deny the social role religious organizations play in the fabric of our society. People need fellowship, community and support in order to thrive. As religiosity continues to decline, where are young people to go to fulfill this need?

Those who have never attended a place of worship may overlook the benefits that they can offer. Most secular people would argue that they don’t needa preacher, rabbi or imam telling them how they should live their lives. However, many places of worship are free to attend and provide a lot to members and attendees. These provisions often consist of, but are not limited to, free childcare, meals, counseling and help with various tasks such as moving and setting up appointments.

There are also less tangible, but still very real benefits that come from regular attendance to religious organizations. Belonging to a religious community can be a way for people to participate in the traditions that are important to them. It can mean having a group of people who provide emotional support when you’re struggling. It might mean an invitation to a potluck, a home to go to on Thanksgiving or a place to meet new people.

Most of us have a desire to contribute positively to a community and a need to be seen and supported by others. These benefits are not unique to religious communities, or at least they don’t have to be. While certain religions emphasize the importance of caring for others, these are values that plenty of non-religious people hold as well. However, there does not seem to be a secular equivalent of these religious communities in the United States. Sure, some of us find community within the University of Oregon or at our jobs. However, these communities tend to leave a lot to be desired. How many of us rely on our coworkers for support outside of work? How much do we know about the physical, economic and emotional needs of the people in our classes?

There doesn’t seem to be an obvious alternative to religious spaces. There are some small movements such as The Sunday Assembly that emulate the community found within a church without the religious aspect. Participating in a union or social movement can also be a way for individuals to create community. Similar to religious organizations, these spaces emphasize helping others and contributing to something beyond oneself. Each of us can also do small things to create community in our everyday lives. We can introduce ourselves to those who we see, bake cookies for our new neighbors and show up for those who need us, even if they aren’t our close friends. We can contribute to and utilize community resources such as parks, libraries and public transit. We can all work together to advocate for a world in which we see ourselves not as isolated individuals, but as connected community members.