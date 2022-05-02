Editor’s note: The Emerald interviewed current UO student athletes for this story, some of whom wished to remain anonymous. In cases where someone’s employment or student status could be impacted by telling their story, the Emerald allows the use of anonymous sources to avoid retaliation.

Additionally, Emerald style follows the National Association of Black Journalists’ recommendation to capitalize words describing race, including Black, Brown and White when referring to race.

“It feels like you are a slave to the industry.”

An anonymous athlete told me this as we sat across from each other in the EMU. Modern comparisons to slavery are not often made; its weight is meant to expose the worst facets of contemporary society. But they said this casually, like it has become a benign part of their day-to-day life. Though we culturally distance ourselves from slavery, thinking that our history’s most heinous forms of oppression have passed, this interview suggested otherwise.

When we discuss slavery in a modern context, most people are averse to any comparisons. Nationally, Black athletes are vilified for doing so because they are paid tens of millions per year, despite putting their body on the line every day to make billions annually for White owners. This is the crux of the problem, and it’s why I talked to multiple UO student athletes — both current and former — about their experiences. We conflate race and wealth far too often.

See, White sports audiences erroneously believe that when people of color, especially Black people, reach a stable economic standpoint, the issue of race should disappear. In 2021, college athletes won the right to make money, specifically through the earned right to their name, image and likeness. The public believed that paying student athletes would eradicate the racial dimension of sports for them.

It doesn’t.

The athletes I’ve interviewed have dealt with race and oppression their entire lives. Evidence enough is the fact some athletes wished to be anonymous. They were aware that sharing their experiences with the university and the athletic department could have consequences. One athlete asked to go off the record at certain points so they could “be honest.”

Speaking has consequences because athletes are only valued as bodies. At its most obvious, one anonymous UO football player talked about the daily microaggressions he faces. Too many times to count, he’s been asked by strangers, unprompted, what sport he played, sending the message: you cannot simply be Black and in Eugene unless the reason is athletics.

But the problem is so much worse.

The emphasis on the body underscores the entire athletic department. The football player said he and other athletes have noticed a trend where the team looks to fill certain positions with certain player demographics. His position, he said, has always been considered a space for Black players with physicality. At UO, his position is 90% POC. On the other hand, positions for “brainy” individuals, like quarterback, are historically White.

And UO fought to keep it that way. The athlete told me how he and the team felt the fight for the quarterback job in 2020 was biased. Whether it be through a lack of snaps or other stunted opportunities, the Black quarterback options “were not given a fair shot,” he said. And we all know the mediocre experience that the Walmart-Herbert quarterback Tyler Shough provided us that season.

This is a microcosm of the racism that exists in college sports. But the problem is that athletes have not been able to talk about it. I spoke to two athletes, including Darya Kaboli-Nejad, a former softball player who graduated in 2019, about balancing racial activism with a sports career. Their stories were disheartening.

Put simply, UO did not want athletes to be activists. When professional athletes were kneeling to support the Black Lives Matter Movement, Kaboli-Nejad and her softball team were told not to. A current athlete, who played during the height of protests in 2020, said coaches “implicitly” said not to out of fear of retaliation against the players.

This is the athlete experience that was compared to slavery. Athletes have always lacked a voice because, to the team, only their bodies matter. UO’s Dr. Courtney Cox, a professor in the Indigenous, Race, and Ethnic Studies department who focuses on identity and labor issues with respect to sport, talked to me about this in depth. She revealed how the university does not protect the athlete’s body or their mental health. Two college athletes, she said, died by suicide just last week. And on the flip side, universities have a practice of cutting athletes’ scholarships if they get injured outside of their sport.

But colleges have their clutches buried in athletes outside of the facility. During COVID-19, one UO athlete anonymously said their coaches prevented them from seeing anyone, including their family and loved ones. At the same time, the university cut funding for athletes to take summer classes, despite students’ need to stay on track for graduation because of sports schedules during the school year.

The university does not protect them; it controls them. “Your insurance is about you only as an athlete,” Cox said.

In this labor-through-body industry, money –– through NIL –– does not eradicate racism; it creates a new avenue of expression. Rather than just the university restricting athletes’ voices, brands now do it too. I spoke to Gloria Mutiri, a current player on the volleyball team who has signed multiple brand deals since NIL passed. It has come with a price: her voice. She said she has felt her “loss of identity” these past few years as she has had to adhere to the demands of new stakeholders.

Mutiri shared a disgusting interaction she had with a brand rep. The rep applauded her decision to put her deal money into savings because “Black people usually just take the money and spend it.” This blatant racism is a symptom of the separation between wealth and race. Historically, POC cannot escape the expression of racism even by earning money.

This bias is now institutionalized, Cox said. NIL has led to new administrative positions, often labeled as “director of player personnel” and more. These directors act as the middleman between brands and players. Cox told me how some directors abuse this position, telling athletes that “if they don’t conform,” like through avoiding activism, they “won’t get deals.” As athletes hoped to brand themselves through NIL, the schools are now branding them.

Financially as well, it is foolish to believe that the rising tide raises all ships. NIL is not an equitable opportunity, but instead a marketing scheme. Mutiri described how money goes to men first, beginning with the picture-perfect, White, football man. Next is the idealized White woman who fits Eurocentric body standards.

The list of the biggest NIL deals reflects this. Nine of the 10 biggest deals are football players, including Texas’ offensive linemen. The one woman who cracked the top 10 is Olivia Dunne, a White gymnast who is sponsored by an activewear brand to model for them.

NIL has not changed anything, but society acts like it’s changed everything. One current UO athlete said, during COVID-19, coaches told athletes they were “so privileged” to be playing, despite athletes having minimal health protections due to what the athlete described as “an awful response” to the pandemic. NIL has exacerbated this, as coaches have taken a “hands-off approach” with players who have brand deals, the athlete said. The entire athletic department, from the directors down to the coaches, seem to think that having money erases the emotional and physical toll that athletes undergo alone.

For Black athletes, this rhetoric is damaging. NIL has increased the systemic racism and microaggressions they face, but the university has abandoned the real solutions. Mutiri told me how she has advocated to administrators to hire more Black staff, to create a healthier environment for Black student athletes, but has been met with the sentiment that the university wants to, but Black professionals don’t want to come here.

“It is a common excuse,” Cox said. She explained the number of professionals of color nationwide is at the highest it’s ever been; there is just no administrative impetus to bring them here. This is where the fight needs to continue. Hiring more diverse staff, creating athlete unions and fighting against the “cartel” that is the NCAA is a start.

It would be a mistake to think money can end racism. A millionaire, Black NBA player was shot by the police. LeBron was told to “shut up and dribble” because he criticized the President's racism. As long as one athlete thinks their experience is comparable to slavery, the fight is not over. If anything, Mutiri said NIL has proven the point: Nothing has changed about racism in sports.

As I sat across from each athlete, every single one of them began with a common thread: when they first got to Eugene, something felt wrong. There are so few Black people here. For these student athletes, their journey at the University of Oregon began with a harrowing thought.

“Should I be here?”

It was not long ago that Laura Ingraham coyly spoke about LeBron James and Kevin Durant’s criticism of Trump’s then-most recent tirade as president. As she belittled Durant’s grammar and James’ lack of college education, she suggested that ─ because they were paid hundreds of millions to play their sports ─ they should “shut up and dribble.”

Race and economics are wrongly conflated. White audiences erroneously believe that when people of color, especially Black people, reach a stable economic standpoint, the issue of race should disappear. But racial oppression in sport has never been restricted to the body. It is inseparable from a lack of bodily autonomy, mental health concerns and public ridicule.

I spoke to a UO football player, who prefers to remain anonymous, about his experience as a Black student over the past few years. Despite several national shifts – the Black Lives Matter Movement, the pandemic and the passing of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rights for NCAA athletes – race is still a part of his day-to-day experience on the team.

Being a Black athlete, to him, meant “there is attention on you 25/8.” You cannot just be Black and be in Eugene; he described to me the many instances where he was asked unprompted what sport he played. This underscores a historic trend: Black athletes are not seen as people; they are seen as bodies.

The football player detailed how this emphasis on the body permeates his sport at UO. He told me how the sports departments contribute to this culture as they look to fill certain positions with certain players to protect the image of the team. His position, for example, has always been looked at as a space for Black players with physicality. At UO, that position is “80% black and 10% Hispanic.” On the other hand, the main role of the team, the quarterback – which is often considered the brains of the team – is historically white.

And UO fought to keep it that way. The player told me he felt that, during the start of the 2020 season, the Black quarterback options “were not given a fair shot” at competing for the starting job. And we all know the mediocre experience that Tyler Shough provided us after that. There are always politics in football, he said, and money does not change that.

The very nature of the sport follows this too. In football, injuries and poor performance mean “it’s the next man up,” the player said. He told me that, when you’re injured, your experience with the team changes, and you fight independently to make it back. When you make poor plays, the public berates you. Only your body matters.

Such an emphasis on the body leads to athletes’ voices being devalued. I spoke to Darya Kaboli-Nejad, an Iranian former student athlete who played for UO’s softball team during the TKTK-TK seasons. When Colin Kaepernick rekindled the practice of kneeling during the national anthem, UO told the team not to. Another athlete, anonymously, told me that her team “implicitly” said everything it could to prevent the team from doing any form of activism as well.

This loss of voice exacerbates the feeling of not belonging. Gloria Muitri, who plays for the volleyball team, talked about how the resources that currently support the team are insufficient. The staff they work with do care – there just isn’t enough. Muitri told me she’s spoken with both the athletic board of directors and the UO admin, only to be told they cannot hire the necessary staff because Black people don’t want to work here.

“You can feel your loss of identity,” she said. Money, specifically NIL, has not changed that experience for her. Since college athletes won the right to make money through sponsorships, Muitri has signed a few deals. But it is foolish to believe the American lie that the rising tide raises all ships. NIL is not based on equity: it is a marketing scheme. Muitri described how the money goes to the men first, beginning with the picture-perfect white man. When pushed for representation, only then do businesses pay women, beginning with the white women.

“It’s catered around what your body looks like,” she lamented. “The appearance of a white woman gets you that deal because they want the standard prettier and skinnier look.”

The money goes to Black men after the white men are provided for, and it takes a hell of a lot more time for the benefits to reach Black female athletes.

Getting an NIL deal provides financial stability, yes, but it stifles voices too. While NIL provides college athletes “the opportunity to brand [themselves],” they also must adhere to the demands of new stakeholders. Muitri shared a disgusting interaction she had with a brand rep. The rep applauded her decision to put her deal money into savings because “Black people usually just take the money and spend it.” Such microaggressions are a symptom of the separation between wealth and race. Historically, POC cannot escape the expression of racism even by earning money.

But we act like NIL has changed everything. With some athletes earning money, Muitri revealed that even the coaching staff have now taken a “hands-off approach” with players. They see playing for UO as simply a privilege rather than labor. This is not a one-off practice, but rather the dominant culture. During the peak of COVID-19, UO cut its funding for athletes to take classes during the summer and are continuing to do so even as the pandemic panic dwindles. Despite the obvious financial strain and mental stress athletes were under to perform during this period, coaches poured on pressure. They controlled who the athletes could see, all the while telling the athletes they were “so privileged” to still be playing. And NIL has only exacerbated that narrative.

As I was told anonymously, “it feels like you are a slave to the industry.”

None of the athletes told me NIL is a bad thing. NIL is a right that should never have been taken away, they said. But the sports world is riddled with tiny microaggressions all the way to blatant systemic racism. Money cannot change that. Regardless of a fancy brand deal, Muitri said that the Black student athlete is always the other in a society designed for whites. The body is always the focus. The voice always curtailed. If anything, Muitri said NIL has proven the point: nothing has changed about racism in sports.