Cartoon: UnthankWait

"Whatever you do, don't come to Unthank during breakfast, lunch or dinner. For optimal wait times, only come for brunch, linner or dreakfast." (Ian Proctor/Emerald)

Ian is an editorial cartoonist for the Daily Emerald. He is a freshman with interests in journalism, political science and animation, as well as paleontology and biology. Ian's comics may appear bizarre, but this is just the way he tends to draw things.