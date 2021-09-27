In a culture where football players are put on pedestals from a young age, former Duck and current Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert remains uninterested in the popularity contest. Though sports journalists routinely ask him questions about his luscious locks and rise to greatness, Herbert could not care any less. Herbert is a vocal quarterback but draws back in order to listen to his teammates. Essentially Herbert is a servant leader. Good athletes talk about how great they are; great athletes let their performance do the talking. Herbert has done dozens of interviews, is featured in Hard Knocks on HBO and has hundreds of articles written about him.
Despite his fame, it seems like the only time Herbert cares to watch recordings of himself is on practice films. Any coach would sell their soul for the opportunity to coach an athlete such as Herbert. To play the game solely for the love of football is rare and reflects his character as an athlete.
Herbert’s humble Eugene beginnings and slow recruiting process demonstrate the silent work Herbert did to get where he is today. While attending Sheldon High School, Herbert had a short list of colleges he sought the attention of. Unlike other high school recruits who often use social media accounts to easily contact coaches and post highlights, Herbert did things the old fashioned way. He slowly and quietly became a better quarterback. According to The Seattle Times, Herbert was recruited with little help and landed a spot on the Ducks football team.
While playing for the Ducks, Herbert maintained his professionalism. In post-game interviews, Herbert was reserved and consistently praised his teammates. Journalists often tried to get him to gush over his hair and newfound clout — Herbert would simply crack a smile and redirect the conversation to his team and coaches. Rising to notoriety in his junior and senior year, Herbert became a first-round draft pick for the NFL. As a Charger, Herbert repeatedly dodges cameras, the media team and the microphones. In a recent Mic’d Up YouTube video, Herbert opens with a witty, “You better enjoy this. This will be the last time this ever happens.” Despite it being his first time mic’d up, Herbert kept things simple with dad jokes and grunts.
Prior to joining the Los Angeles Chargers, Herbert did not have a social media account and was one of the most off-the-grid football players. Now, Herbert uses his Instagram for his sponsorships and charities, a striking contrast from many of his equally famous peers. Herbert’s persistence to remain humble to his Eugene success story speaks to the humility every athlete should strive for.
While Herbert doesn’t showboat for the camera, clearly it isn’t for lack of charisma and leadership. Despite the considerable challenges of adapting to a new environment, leading a group of highly qualified professionals and being the starting quarterback for a top 20 NFL team — all as a 22-year-old — is impressive. Herbert’s ethos as a leader shines through. He consistently lifts his teammates up and focuses on what he can do for them, not what they can do for him.