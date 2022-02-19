Finding new things to make for dinner can be a hassle, especially when you have to juggle it with classes, jobs and homework. That’s not even mentioning all the dishes that can accrue! This story includes three one-pot meals with minimal ingredients that won’t break the bank.
One Pot Tofu Stir Fry-vegan and gluten free
Tofu is a great way for vegans and vegetarians to get protein, and for meat-eaters to switch it up. If you’ve never cooked with tofu before, it can be intimidating, but the key to cooking with tofu is getting as much water out as possible. This is accomplished by pressing it, which is done with a tofu press or by wrapping the tofu in a towel and pressing it between two plates with something heavy on top. Cornstarch makes the tofu crispy on the outside, which creates the perfect texture.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp sunflower oil (or cooking oil of choice)
1 block extra firm tofu, pressed
1-2 tbsp cornstarch
1 cup green beans, halved
1 cup bell peppers, sliced
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp sweet chile sauce
To make:
Heat pan on medium-high heat and add 1 tbsp oil.
Chop tofu into cubes and toss with cornstarch.
Add to the pan and fry until golden colored (add more oil if needed).
Add sliced bell peppers and green beans to the pan along with the other tbsp oil.
While the vegetables cook, whisk the sesame oil, soy sauce, and chile sauce in a small bowl.
Once the vegetables are slightly browned and a fork can easily slide through them, bring the heat to low.
Add the sauce to the pan and stir. Serve hot and enjoy!
One Pot Chicken Red Curry-gluten free and dairy free
When looking for curry recipes, you’ll often find that they are lengthy and time consuming and require multiple pans, cooking it in the oven, and a long list of ingredients. If you have the time, those curries are definitely worth it, but sometimes just using some curry paste is the best way to go; it’s still delicious, and a lot easier.
Ingredients:
2 tbsp sunflower oil
2 chicken breasts (quartered)
2 cups frozen mixed vegetables
1-2 cups diced potatoes.
2-4 tbsp red curry paste
½ can coconut milk (and more as needed)
To make:
Heat pan on medium high heat and add 1 tbsp oil.
Add chicken breasts and cook until internal temperature reaches 165℉ (add more oil as needed).
Once chicken is cooked, add the rest of the ingredients and stir until veggies defrost and potatoes soften and serve hot.
One Pot Fried Rice-gluten free and dairy free
A great time to cook fried rice is if you’ve eaten out the night before and have a lot of extra rice, or if you’ve recently cooked rice and need something to do with the extras. Fried rice is the ultimate cost-friendly college meal, and rice and eggs are kitchen staples!
1-2 tbsp sunflower oil
1 cup leftover rice
2 eggs, whisked
½ cup bell peppers
½ cup diced carrots
⅓ cup frozen peas
1 tbsp sesame oil
1-2 tbsp soy sauce
Sriracha to taste
Optional: meat of choice
To make:
Heat pan on medium high and add 1 tbsp oil.
If adding meat, cook first in the pan.
Fry vegetables until soft.
Push vegetables to one side of the pan and add eggs.
Scramble the eggs and combine with vegetables.
Add 1 tbsp oil and all the rice and cook for five minutes.
Add sesame oil and soy sauce and serve.