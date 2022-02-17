A shooter wounded six people outside of a concert at the WOW Hall on Jan. 14. One month later, the hall is moving forward by hosting community healing events.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the back entrance walkway of the WOW Hall when a still unknown suspect shot multiple times at a group outside the building. The shooter wounded six people, according to records from the Eugene Police Department.
Deborah Maher, interim executive director of the WOW Hall, said the outpouring of community support following the shooting has been tremendous. The venue has served Eugene for generations as a cultural education and performing arts community hub, she said.
“What a community heartbeat it is,” Maher said about the WOW Hall. “It’s an amazing institutional core for Eugene, and this has become extremely clear after the shooting incident of Jan. 14. It’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the place. It can’t happen here –– this is our baby; we have to protect it and take care of it.’”
The WOW Hall is hosting community healing events to help serve the community. Maher said the purpose of these events is to provide healing and understanding for members of the community.
“It became clear to us that the trauma that we felt was not just something for people that were attending and for staff and our volunteers, but that it has rippled out across Eugene and even the state,” Maher said. “It became clear that what has been needed is healing and people understanding the trauma that it causes, and it leaves in our bodies and to overcome that and regain our sense of center.”
The hall has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser with the goal to raise $100,000 by March 15. Money from that will fund future community gatherings and programming, cultural events, support for trauma counseling and training in de-escalation and conflict resolution, Maher said.
“This is a real turnaround opportunity,” she said. “I’m really grateful to be part of it because as tragic as this was, the silver lining is that it has created really cohesive staff that is supportive of each other. I couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere and environment at the WOW Hall. We are just really, really on an upward, positive trajectory.”
UO student Nathan Wilk said he frequents the WOW Hall because it’s near his house. The venue became a safe space for him when house shows in town didn’t follow COVID-19 protocols, he said.
“It was a very comfortable space, and so that became a really important community thing,” Wilk said. “I have a lot of love and respect for the WOW Hall.”
Wilk said despite the events of Jan. 14, the WOW Hall organizes its shows well and provides a safe space for concertgoers with its robust security policies.
“I would still feel totally safe going to the WOW Hall because I know who the organizers are, but whenever something like that happens, a tragedy, it can have unfair impacts on a venue,” Wilk said. “I just really hope that doesn’t have a negative impact on their volunteers and their attendance and their place in the community.”
Wilk said the WOW Hall’s security for shows has always impressed him, and “everyone should take WOW Hall’s lead” when it comes to concert security.
“I think people should go to WOW Hall shows,” Wilk said. “Honestly, I know that’s a weird reaction to this event, but I think that letting them know that they’re part of the community is important.”
Upcoming community healing events are scheduled for March 13, April 10 and May 15, with regular concerts and events located on the hall’s “Events”page.
“We’re making it even more welcoming; we’re on the rebound; good things are happening,” Maher said. “It is a central place in Eugene and continues to be so. We are moving forward.
As the shooting investigation is ongoing, EPD urges individuals with any witness information from Jan. 14 to call its tip line at 541-682-5162.