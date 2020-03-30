Hayward Field won’t be hosting the World Athletics Championships until 2022 due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The organization is working to find new dates in 2022 for the event and has not determined any yet. The championships had been scheduled in Eugene for Aug. 6 through Aug. 15, 2021.
“Everyone needs to be flexible and compromise and to that end we are now working with the organisers of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our World Athletics Championships,” the World Athletics statement reads.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have also been rescheduled to go from July 23, 2021, to Aug. 8, the International Olympic Committee announced in a statement Monday morning.
World Athletics said it supported the new 2021 Olympic dates, announced by the IOC and Japanese organizing committees.
“This gives our athletes the time they need to get back into training and competition,” the World Athletics statement reads.