The Women in Computer Science organization, a group dedicated to creating a safe and fun place to bring together all types of students, has been a staple of the University of Oregon’s Computer and Information Science department since 1985.
The group is comprised of more than just women, and they encourage anyone in any field to come.
WiCS President and computer and information science major Claire Phillips said she doesn’t know where she would be if she hadn’t been part of WiCS for the past four years.
“These people have become part of my family,” Phillips said. “They’re a huge support group for me — I wouldn’t be who I am without them.”
Weekly WiCS meetings have become a space for talking about the stresses of classes and a wealth of information for new members, while celebrating each member’s wins from the week — anything from a good assignment grade to eating mac and cheese.
Last Thursday, WiCS hosted a technical interview questions event in the Allan Price Science Commons and Research Library, where students concerned with having to answer an equation and show their work in front of a panel can get practice in front of their peers.
In a major like computer science that has few women earning degrees — the 2017-18 school year only awarded 16 percent of its degrees to women — having a group that understands those frustrations has helped some students see it through, said mathematics and computer science double major Sierra Battan. Battan is WiCS’s social media coordinator and secretary.
“It makes you feel more validated,” Battan said, “like you have a reason to be here. You’re not just another person in a class. So it’s not as scary when you’re one of the only females in the class ... because of WiCS, you’ll know the other females.”
Being in a major that is sequence structured means that many computer science majors see the same faces through each class. Even then, it can feel lonely trying to get through a tough assignment, Battan said.
“Seeing other people also struggle, it reminds me that it’s OK,” she said. “When you’re in these really hard classes, you feel like you need to be smart all the time. But when you’re with your peers, you can feel more comfortable and let your guard down.”
Despite the misnomer, WiCS sees members from an array of disciplines, from mathematics to biology to chemistry. Computer science major and WiCS treasurer Bethany Van Meter says that all are welcome, although she was originally intimidated by WiCS.
“I thought everyone was in the 300- and 400-level classes, and I was like, ‘Oh no, they know so much, and I don’t know anything,’” Van Meter said. “But really it’s anybody. Even if you’re not in the major, you can come.”
Tables for the technical interview questions event are filled with all different types of students, talking about sequence equations and whether or not the equation is complete or incomplete, as well as sharing the stressors of having to answer interview questions in their major.
But the meetings are more than just equations and homework. The group’s senior members pass the torch to younger members about professors, assignments and remind each member that no matter how hard it seems now, they can make it through.
“It’s important to have a group like WiCS because it gives you a sense of community,” Phillips said. “It’s knowing you’re not alone, and you may be struggling with something, but you have this whole room to help you, and you have a voice.”