Elk Horn Brewery and Manola's Thai Cuisine, located on East Broadway and Patterson Street, were broken into at 4:31 a.m. on October 15.
Police responded to multiple calls of a woman throwing bottles at the windows of the two businesses, according to a press release from the Eugene Police Department.
Officers examined the scene and contacted a woman that matched witness descriptions near Café Yumm, according to the press release. Police arrested Courtney Lee Albin, 30, of Eugene. She was transported to the Lane County Jail on suspicion of two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree.
The damage inside was found considerable, leading to additional charges of attempted arson in the second degree, and burglary in the second degree, according to the press release.
Albin was arrested previously on September 13 for a separate incident at Elkhorn, for breaking glass, according to the press release. For that case she was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.