The University of Oregon’s winter term will be primarily online and remote with the exception of a few in-person classes — much like fall term — according to an announcement Tuesday morning from President Michael Schill and Provost Patrick Phillips.
“We made this decision based on our careful monitoring of COVID-19 indicators and prevalence in Lane County and across Oregon,” Phillips and Schill said. “As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of the entire UO community remains our top priority.”
Residence halls, the Knight Library, the Student Rec Center, Erb Memorial Union, research facilities and some classroom spaces will remain open for winter term, they said.
Other universities like California State University’s 23 campuses will continue their online and remote instruction through its spring semester. University of California, Berkeley, and Washington State University joined Cal State in their announcement just a few weeks later at the end of September.
UO will notify students living on campus through email later this term about both required testing and the move-in process for winter term.
The university will release the winter term class schedule Nov. 16.