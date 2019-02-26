Operations at the University of Oregon after 12 p.m. on Tuesday are continuing as previously scheduled, according to a UO alert sent to students this morning.
Despite afternoon classes continuing as planned, some colleges are closed and some facilities will be closing early. Here’s what you need to know:
The student recreation center will close at 8 p.m. today.
The Clark Honors College’s administrative offices are closed today, but Chapman Hall is open, according to an email from the Honors College.
Lane Transit District busses are running on a Sunday schedule, according to a tweet from LTD.
According to a tweet from this morning, EWEB has restored power to half of customers who experienced outages.
Comcast spokesperson Amy Keiter said that some customers are without service due to power outages. Keiter says Comcast is waiting for an all-clear from EWEB before they start making repairs.
Fallen trees can be seen on campus, and a white Audi Q7 was stuck in front of the Collier House until this afternoon.
Audi Q7 stuck in front of the Collier House on campus. Two tickets on the windshield are from previous violations. pic.twitter.com/mWhf3BSnqF— Michael Tobin 🕵️♂️📰 (@Tobin_Tweets) February 26, 2019
David Reesor, the director of UO’s Parking Transportation Services, said that the car will likely be towed and impounded.
“We have software back at the office that links to field staff. We’ll look at the license plate; we can look up if they have an active permit and we can look up who it is and if they’re a student, staff or faculty [member],” Reesor said. “If that doesn’t work — if they don’t have an active permit — we can coordinate with the Oregon DMV and find out the owner from there.”
More snow may fall in Eugene tonight, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS is forecasting that snow is likely before 7 p.m. this evening and that there is a 90 percent chance of precipitation tonight. The Weather Channel is also forecasting that 1 to 3 inches of snow may fall in Eugene tonight.
With the possibility of more snow, UO will be watching the weather closely.
“We continue to monitor the forecast and are in constant communication with local agencies. We will update the campus community of any changes to operations,” university spokeswoman Molly Blancett wrote in an email on Tuesday.
Gina Scalpone contributed reporting to this story.