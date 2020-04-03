Navigating the world of renting can feel quite overwhelming. Here are a few tips, tricks and things to look out for when searching for the perfect place.
When starting the search for rental properties, it's very important to do the research, Timothy Morris, the board president of the Springfield Eugene Tenant Association, said.
“Look into how the neighborhood is and where the nearest grocery stores, laundromats, things like that, that are around,” Morris said. “Also drive the neighborhood at night. It could look really nice during the day, but it could be a little bit more, you know, rambunctious in the evening and depending on what you're looking for that could be problematic for sure.”
Morris also said it’s important to do research and find background information on the property manager or landlord. A quick Google search can be very telling.
“For some people, you can google their first and last name and have just a bunch of stories pop up that probably would really turn you off on some property,” Morris said.
Along with doing your research, one of the number one things people should do before they decide on any property is to read the lease in its entirety, according to Morris.
“There could be things in your lease that are not in other leases, or some requirements that you weren't aware of such as like smoking standards or how many cars you could have on the property, things like that. So really, really dive deep into the details of your lease before you sign,” Morris said.
The lease should address the price of rent and when it is due. It should also include the general rules of the property, Morris said.
“What your parents tell you when you're living at home is pretty much what you should expect on a lease,” Morris said. “No loud music at midnight. No destroying half a wall for fun. Pretty basic things.”
The Eugene Rental Housing Code is another source to consider when looking at properties. It sets guidelines for renters and property managers to maintain basic habitability standards including: heating, security, weatherproofing, electrical, carbon monoxide, smoke detection, structural integrity, plumbing, appliances and rats. All rental properties in Eugene should be compliant with the outlined standards.
Morris also said if there is anything that seems sketchy about the property, go with your gut.
“If the lease has some really strange requirements that you've never seen before, or it really just kind of feels off, trust your gut. If it seems weird and looks weird, it probably is weird,” Morris said.
Elaine Black, a first-year student at the University of Oregon, just finished her search for a place to live next year.
While she felt overwhelmed while searching, Black shared some of her tips from her experience.
Black said she primarily used Google for the first stages of her hunt and also talked to upperclassmen about their experiences. Black said that once she did the initial search, she narrowed down her prospective places by calling the different properties and asking very specific questions.
“I ended up calling a lot of places and asking about availability, and just really anything else I can think of just to have more information to be able to make my decision,” Black said. “I think Google sometimes makes things look like this is the ideal place to live. You totally want to live here, but then there's things that are a little bit more hidden.”