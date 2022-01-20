The University of Oregon will require all members of the campus community to receive a booster by Jan. 31 or within 30 days of becoming eligible, according to an announcement from Dec. 28, 2021.
Provost Patrick Phillips wrote that campus is a low-risk setting and no cases of classroom-based transmission of COVID-19 have been documented.
According to the UO Covid Safety Dashboard, the university’s student vaccination rate is currently 96.8%, and the faculty vaccination rate is 95.3%.
UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard said the new requirement is in line with guidance from the CDC, Oregon Health Authority, Oregon OSHA and Lane County Public Health.
The CDC recommends everyone over the age of 18 receive a booster shot five months after finishing the original vaccination series.
According to the CDC, the booster shot is necessary because “protection against the virus and the ability to prevent infection with variants may decrease over time and due to changes in variants.”
UO student Ethan Hartley said he supports the vaccine and booster mandates, but he also thinks the mandate puts more pressure on the university to keep classes in person.
“If the school is going to require vaccines, they should have in-person classes to the best of their ability — especially with the student body and staff being around 95% vaccinated,” Hartley said.
UO student Sean Scott feels safe in his small classes, but he understands why some of his peers feel unsafe in more crowded lecture halls.
However, he hopes classes remain in-person.
“Personally, online classes negatively impacted my schoolwork as well as my physical and mental health,” Scott said. “So going back to virtual learning would not be the best.”
Hartley also only feels safe in his smaller classes.
“I did have one class with almost every seat filled, and it can be a bit concerning,” he said.
Scott is skeptical that the booster requirement will be enough to keep classes in person.
“I agree with the booster requirement, but the university should accept that X number of boosters won’t inherently curb the spread of the virus,'' he said. “Nor will it make the people who won’t get vaccinated suddenly have a change of heart.”
The university’s Incident Management Team will handle any further developments regarding outbreaks and incidents, Hubbard said. President Michael Schill leads the IMT, which manages the logistical, fiscal, planning, operational and safety issues related to all incidents.
Students are required to submit proof of booster shots by Jan. 31.