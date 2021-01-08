The news moves pretty fast and cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Oregon. The Daily Emerald summarized the top COVID-19 news. See what you might have missed:
Lane County
Lane County now has 7,456 total cases of COVID-19 and 95 total deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Lane County Public Health; 381 people are infectious and 37 are hospitalized, LCPH reported.
Over the last two weeks, 21.3% of cases came from the 20- to 30-year-old age range. The Downtown Eugene 97402 ZIP code reported 152 cases, the highest in the county.
Lane County is in the “extreme risk” category, the highest of the four risk categories for Oregon counties, according to the office of the governor. Indoor dining and gyms remain closed with limited capacity for grocery stores, outdoor dining and places of worship.
University of Oregon
The University of Oregon reported 24 new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of winter term, bringing the total number of cases since June 1 to 733. All of the new cases were students, of whom 14 were living in the residence halls and are recovering in isolation, according to the UO’s dedicated COVID-19 website.
UO also provided testing for students in the residence halls as they moved in for winter term but has not yet released the results of this initial screening.
From the Daily Emerald: Reporter Sally Segar took a look at UO’s Corona Corps. She also wrote about students avoiding medical care during the pandemic.
Statewide
The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,418 new COVID-19 cases and 68 new deaths since Monday, Jan. 4 according to its daily reports. Oregon now has a total of 121,085 cases and 1,568 deaths as of Thursday evening. The release acknowledged that today’s total case count is lower than expected due to technical issues.
The report also includes 462 active hospitalizations and 91 patients in ICU beds — an improvement over previous days.
Oregon healthcare professionals have administered a total of 66,920 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Oregon residents, according to OHA reports, primarily to medical and long-term care facilities.