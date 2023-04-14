Chloé Webster has won the ASUO presidential election for the 2023-2034 academic year.

She ran alongside Finn Jacobson in the Amplify UO slate.

Webster, previously on ASUO, won the election with 67% of the vote. Max Jensen, whose slate represents UO Student Workers, received 31% of the vote. Over 1,500 people voted.

Originally from Memphis, Tennessee, Webster’s priorities include increasing the visibility of ASUO processes, making ASUO office more approachable for students, clarifying the tuition process, educating students on their rights as student workers and improving partnerships between ASUO and student organizations, according to the ASUO Voter Guide.

Editor's note: This is a developing story.