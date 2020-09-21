A University of Oregon hiring committee selected Nicole Commissiong as the university's next associate vice president, chief civil rights officer and Title IX Coordinator.
According to UO’s Title IX website, “Title IX is a federal statute guaranteeing equal access and opportunity in all higher education programs and activities.” Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, which most often appears in the form of harassment.
Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Schmelz chaired the 13-person hiring committee, according to an Around the O article. The committee included faculty, staff, students and union representatives, Schmelz said.
UO organized the large committee due to the position’s key role on campus, he said. Members had access to recorded candidate presentations and had opportunities to provide input.
The committee members also identified qualifications for the new position, chose candidates for virtual campus visits and provided final feedback to UO President Michael Schill after the interview sessions, Schmelz said.
He also said that during the selection process Commissiong demonstrated an understanding of the technical and policy-related aspects of the job.
“She also recognizes the power of partnership with other campus units involved in the work and the human element that is central to the work and its impact on those who are involved in its processes, both complainants and respondents,” he said. “I’m confident she will ensure the office’s processes are accessible, understandable and approachable to those in need.”
Commissiong first came to UO as an undergrad in 1993, and she has worked as an assistant dean at UO’s Law School since 2009. Comissiong has served as a deputy Title IX coordinator and appeals officer, according to an email from Schill, where she worked closely with the Office of Investigations and Civil Rights Compliance. Soon, she’ll be leading the office.
In preparation, Commissiong has been wrapping up work in the law school while organizing virtual meetings with people she will soon be working with. Commissiong does not have specific plans for when she assumes the position on Oct. 1. She wants to consult others and better understand the role first.
“I don't think that it would be fair for me to say, ‘I want to change this now,’” Commissiong said. “I want to be in the role and live it with people and talk with people and get input before suggesting where we should be making changes.”
Commissiong said she will work with partners across campus to continue assessing resources and ensure all students have a good experience at the university.
“It’s going to be important for us to continue to provide resources specifically to students who are filing complaints and equally as important for us to provide resources for students who are responding to complaints,” she said. “Complainants and respondents: they’re all of our students and we need to support all students.”
ASUO Communications Director Sierra Goerlich hopes to see Commissiong consider all students’ thoughts and opinions on university-wide decisions.
“I hope to see more open communication with their position and the student body so that there is complete transparency and that students' voices are being considered,” Goerlich said.
Commissiong has noticed fewer people around the law school lately, she said, and she is concerned about student isolation during the pandemic. Mental health resources will be important for student success this year, she said.
“Even if it’s not Title IX specific, supporting students and making sure those resources are in place is going to be important,” she said.
Goerlich thinks UO needs to be more vocal about its Title IX-related resources.
“The Office of Student Advocacy has been doing a great job promoting resources for students recently,” Goerlich said, “and I hope to see more of this from UO to ensure that students are fully aware of all resources available to them.”
Commissiong said she is excited to assume the position and work alongside various groups of people at UO.
“There’s a really great group of people on our campus who do this work and care deeply,” Commissiong said, “and so I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with them on making our campus more welcoming and inclusive.”