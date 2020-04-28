Tuesday, April 28, is the last chance for Oregon voters to register for the May primary or update their mailing address.
Oregon’s primary elections for president, the senate, the house of representatives, mayor, city council and measures will take place on May 19. The deadline to register as a voter in Oregon is on Tuesday, but students that have moved off campus due to COVID-19 may need to change their address in order to receive a ballot.
Those wanting to register as a first-time voter or to change voting information like an address should visit My Vote — a site run by the Oregon Secretary of State’s office. A valid Oregon DMV license is required to perform either of these functions online, while registrations for others must be printed and postmarked by Tuesday.
Major elections that will be happening in Oregon on May 19 in the University of Oregon area include the primary for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District and a U.S. Senate.
According to a voter pamphlet from the Oregon Secretary of State, Peter DeFazio, the incumbent since 1987, will face off against Oregon Law alumna Doyle Canning for the Democratic Primary.
Republicans Nelson Ijih and Alek Skarlatos will also be facing off to see who will challenge the winner of the DeFazio-Canning race in the November. Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley is also up for reelection this term and is being challenged on the Republican side by Paul Romero Jr., Robert Schwartz and Jo Rae Perkins.
The voter pamphlet also lists a number of other offices up for primary election, including secretary of state, state senators and representatives, county commissioners, Lane County District Attorney and Eugene city offices, depending on a voter’s declared party and precise address.