Going virtual for an entire term has made working at home harder than ever. However, different campus departments have been working to create programs that can help UO students no matter where they’re learning. Here are eight virtual resources that you might not have heard of that can help you both academically and mentally.
While students might not know about Navigate, an app that helps students stay organized and connect to university resources, UO students already have accounts and can log in with their Duck ID. From there, you can see your class schedule, holds, and due dates for things like class registration, among other things.
This page is a guide to many other resources students may need. The database varies from food, housing and technology help to healthcare and legal services. The page list resources all over Eugene, not just the university.
For students who don’t have access to a laptop, the UO has a loaner laptop program. You can check out a Chromebook for the entire term. While it can be picked up on campus, there is the option to receive it by mail, so every student can have access to it.
The federal government has given $16 million in aid to the university, with $8 million of it reserved for students. Priority is set for students with financial hardship, but all students can apply — it will not affect your financial aid. As this is a federal grant, undocumented or DACA students are not eligible.
Student Sustainability Center drop-in SNAP assistance
For students struggling with food security, the Student Sustainability Center has virtual drop-in assistance via Zoom and online tutorials for applying for SNAP assistance.
The Duck Nest has myriad virtual mental health resources. Like the SSC, it can help with SNAP, but it also hosts multiple workshops that focus on mental wellbeing and meditation. Its website features a “shore up” self-care course and University Counseling Center Self Care Guide. According to the website, programs are added weekly, so check back frequently.
For students who suffer from migraines or other problems stemming from the overuse of screens, students can get help from the Accessible Education Center. It also hosts workshops available to all students on maximizing remote learning, workspace tips and tricks and self-compassion.
The UO libraries have developed a curbside pickup for books, and some textbooks for classes can be rented. Tutoring is still being held remotely and there is a virtual lab where students can access services that would normally only be available on campus computers. The library also hosts workshops spanning many different topics.