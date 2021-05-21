Oregonians who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination by July 27 will be eligible to win up to $1 million through the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” lottery campaign, Gov. Kate Brown said in a press conference Friday, May 21.
One lucky Oregonian who is 18 or older will win $1 million. Another 36 adults — one in each county — will win $10,000 each.
Five younger vaccinated individuals, aged 12 to 17, will receive a $100,000 scholarship through the Oregon College Savings Plan. This can be applied to higher education institutions like public and private colleges and universities or trade schools.
The drawing will take place July 28, with winners to be announced the following week. The only requirement for eligibility is being vaccinated, and officials will draw names using the state’s vaccination database.
Midnight on June 27 will be the cutoff for names added to the vaccine, according to a news release the governor’s office issued Friday.
Altogether, the Oregon Treasury and the Oregon College Savings Plan will give out $1.86 million of funding from the Coronavirus Relief Act.
“Get vaccinated,” Brown said in the conference. “It could save your life, and just maybe, make you a millionaire.”