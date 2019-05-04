breaking news illustration
Update at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday: The Eugene Police Department identified the victim in Saturday's shooting as 21-year-old Lane Community College student Alex Oyombe Gradin. EPD spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin provided the following statement from Gradin's family in an email: 

“We appreciate the outpouring of love and concern we have received in the tragic death of our son, Alex. He was an unexpected blessing to our lives when he joined us as a baby in Kenya and grew to be a compassionate, thoughtful young man. He naturally made many friends all over the world, who are grieving right now. We request at this time that you allow us to heal and support each other as a family.”

A shooting in the parking lot behind Taylor’s Bar and Grill has left one victim dead, according to a campus crime alert. The shooting happened in Parking Lot 16A, which is University of Oregon property. 

Both the Eugene and University of Oregon Police Departments responded to multiple 911 calls about shots fired around 1:45 a.m. today and found one victim on the ground when they arrived, according the alert. Officers gave the victim medical assistance but the victim died at the scene.

The victim, whose name is not being released until their family has been contacted, was not affiliated with the UO, according to the UO Alerts blog

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 541-682-5111.

UOPD and EPD are continuing to investigate the shooting.

This story will be updated more when more information becomes available.

