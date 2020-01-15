Update at 12:50 on Thursday, Jan 16:
Alejandro Ponce was charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder in Lane County Circuit Court Thursday.
A press release from the Eugene Police Department stated that “No one [besides Schaufler] was injured during the incident,” and said Ponce, the suspect, turned himself in at the Eugene Police Headquarters Wednesday night. He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. today.
Read the court documents here
Editor’s note: The Emerald chose to redact the name of the attempted murder victim because it involves domestic violence and the police have not identified the individual.
--
Update at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16: Alejandro Ponce, the suspect in the shooting, is now in custody, Eugene Police said in a press release Wednesday night.
Police also confirmed that one person died in the shooting but did not give further details.
“This is still an ongoing and active investigation. No further updates are available at this time and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” the press release stated.
--
Update at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 15: University of Oregon Police Department alerts stated the situation is “all clear.”
Eugene Police released an update to the earlier press release, stating residents in the area are allowed to return to their apartment and homes.
“While an initial search was done, police are still looking for the suspect and investigating the case,” according to the press release.
Residents should not cross police boundary tape to get back to their apartments or homes, according to the release.
The release also states the sweatshirt suspect Alejandro Ponce was wearing has an image of Tupac and another rapper, not the name “TUPAC” as previously stated by police.
--
Update At 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15: Police confirmed that Alejandro Ponce is the only suspect in a shooting at Parkgrove Apartments in the Kinsrow area off Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Police described him as a 5 feet 9 inches tall Hispanic male with a thin build. He has a one-inch-long haircut and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with “RVCA” written on it, a black sweatshirt with orange images of Tupac and another rapper and black sweatpants. Police said he was last seen leaving the area of the apartment complex and “is considered armed and dangerous.”
“We really want to get Mr. Ponce into custody so that there’s no more active threat to the public but at this time, I would say there is an active threat,” Lietenant Doug Mozan said at a press conference.
Mozan said they are using “a number of different assets” to help locate Ponce, including their drone unit, K-9 unit, detectives from multiple divisions and patrol officers.
Police declined to give any information on who, if anyone, was shot.
--
Eugene Police are investigating a shooting that occurred earlier at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday in the Kinsrow area off Martin Luther King Boulevard and are asking the public for leads that could help find a man wanted for questioning.
Police said Alejandro Ponce, 23, is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with “TUPAC” written in orange letters and black sweatpants. The man “left on foot but may have since been picked up in a vehicle,” according to a press release from EPD.
He is considered armed, and police said if seen, call 911 and do not attempt to contact him.
EPD Public Information Officer Melinda McLaughlin told the Emerald that police are locking down the surrounding area in hopes of locating Ponce.
This story is developing and will be updated.