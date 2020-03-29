Update on the evening of Sunday, March 29:
Lane County Public Health announced another positive COVID-19 test this afternoon, bringing today’s total to three and Lane County’s grand total to 12, according to a Lane County Government press release.
The Eugene-Springfield woman who tested positive for COVID-19 is in her 30s. She is secure in her private residence, following LCPH health and safety guidelines and is medically stable. LCPH said it believes that the woman’s contraction of COVID-19 is travel-related. The press release did not specify if that travel was domestic or international.
A communicable disease investigation is underway, and LCPH will notify those exposed to the new COVID-19 case.
Any additional information will be shared at the Lane County press briefing on Monday.
Two more residents of Lane County tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Lane County Government.
Lane County Public Health was reportedly notified of the two positive test results Sunday morning, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in Lane County to 11.
The two patients are in their 40s, members from the same household and are medically stable at their residence, the release states.
LCPH is contacting anyone who was exposed to the patients so “they can work with their health care providers on next steps,” according to the release.
“Additional information will be shared at tomorrow’s press briefing, if available,” the release states.
