Update midday Friday, April 10: Eugene police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with Wednesday's shooting.
According to EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin, Demario Aundre Jackson was arrested Thursday evening in the 400 block of North 12th Street in Springfield.
Jackson has been charged with robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree, attempted homicide and parole violation.
According to McLaughlin, the victim in the case is still alive, and the man who had been detained at the time on April 8 is not believed to have been involved.
Posted April 8:
Eugene police responded to reports of shots fired in the area around East 15th Avenue and Mill Street after a 911 call came in on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were dispatched to the southeast corner of East 15th and Mill at around 2:30 p.m., according to the EMS response log.
Police are currently staying in the area. According to EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin, one individual is in custody, and one individual was transported to a local hospital.
McLaughlin said that the incident was still a “call in progress” and no other information could be provided at the time.
