Update Sunday at 11:04 p.m.:
The curfew order has been extended city-wide starting at 11 p.m., according to a 10:59 p.m. update to the city’s press release.
The change means anyone traveling outside in the city of Eugene until 6 a.m. can be subject to a $500 fine or 100 days in jail.
Original story, Sunday at 7:20 p.m.:
Downtown Eugene will again be under a 9 p.m. curfew Sunday night. The city manager first implemented the curfew Saturday night following protests and property damage in the city, according to a release.
The order prohibits any travel in the area from 13th Street to 4th Street and High Street to Monroe Street between 9 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday. It doesn’t prohibit “credentialed media, people seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, sheltering in place, traveling to and from employment or making commercial deliveries,” according to the release.
A violation could result in a fine of up to $500 or up to 100 days in jail, the release states.
The city may expand the curfew area to include all of Eugene if “illegal and unsafe behaviors extend beyond the designated area,” the release said.
City officials did that the night before — after issuing a curfew order for downtown midday Saturday, officials expanded the order to include the whole city late Saturday night.
The order comes after Friday night’s destruction in areas of downtown, as well as Sunday’s peaceful Black Lives Matter protest against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Organizers of Sunday’s protest distanced themselves from violent efforts on multiple occasions.
“We’re just very grateful and we just hope that everything stays peaceful and we can make more progression from here,” organizer Madeliene Smith told the Emerald after the event.