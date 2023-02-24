The University of Oregon Student Workers, a group of undergraduate workers trying to unionize, held a rally in protest over the firing of one of its lead organizers, Will Garrahan, on Feb. 17.

Garrahan had been a dining hall worker at Global Scholars Hall since last spring but was recently fired.

“I took the bowl without paying for it, and they say I stole, which I think is ridiculous because everyone takes bowls without paying for it, including our managers,” Garrahan said.

Garrahan said there is a rule about not taking food from the workplace, but it is not enforced. The UOSW claimed on its social media accounts that Garrahan was fired discriminatorily for union organizing.

“The university can confirm the termination of an employee was for cause and wholly unrelated to any union activity,” UO spokesperson Kay Jarvis said.

Communication between the union and the university is minimal according to Garrahan.

“Today is about more than me. It’s about the student workers in the EMU who were told they couldn’t talk about the union on the clock and the RAs being told they are student leaders instead of workers despite their long hours,” Garrahan said at the rally.

Following a speech from Garrahan, the union members chanted as they walked through the GSH dining area and held cardboard letters spelling out “rehire Will.”

Theo Desta, a dining hall worker at GSH Fresh, said she is a friend of Garrahan’s.

“Will trained me the first day –– even though it wasn’t his job to train me. I didn’t really get a full-on training, and he helped me feel more comfortable working here. For him to get fired was honestly really disappointing,” Desta said.

After marching through GSH, the rally continued to the UO Housing offices in Justice Bean Hall where a few members of the union went in to speak to workers.

“If the university fails to respond to this, and they fail to take action to reinstate me and stop harassment against union workers, then there will be more action,” Garrahan said.