As Portland slowly enters phase one of its re-opening, the University of Oregon Portland campus prepares for an uncertain future in Oregon’s largest city. The campus, located in the famous White Stag building and situated in a busy downtown area just off the Burnside Bridge, is anticipating a different future than the Eugene campus.
Home to a large number of graduate programs and master’s students, White Stag hosts many experiential learning programs, including an immersive technology program for the School of Journalism and Communication and a sports management program for the Lundquist College of Business.
“People come to the programs to have a hands-on experience,” Vice Provost Jane Gordon said. With approximately 400 students, and about 90 undergrads in College of Design programs, Gordon said switching to online proved a challenge.
However, “our faculty was super swift in figuring out how to have a hands on experience,” Gordon said.
This came, in part, due to an online sports product management program developed last year, she said. Students around the world were able to participate and were sent kits of materials to complete the course. They very rarely needed to visit campus. When COVID-19 shut down campus, this model was implemented for other classes, such as a multimedia course where UO sent students camera kits to complete their assignments, she said.
Although Gordon wanted to welcome students back in the fall, she said this system may remain in place if Portland is unable to meet re-opening requirements set by the Oregon Health Authority. This means that, under phase one, everything will stay remote. Phase two will involve distancing measures that could include installing plexiglass and measuring the distance between desks, according to OHA standards.
For the experiential learning programs like the SOJC’s immersive technology, equipment that needs to be shared will be heavily disinfected, allowing students and faculty to use it on a rotating basis, Gordon said.
“Just as in Eugene, there will be a plan for the hopeful return in person,” she said, “as well as every class will have to be prepared to be delivered remotely.” To prepare for this, faculty are going through extensive training and planning in order to better teach online, Gordon said. UO Portland is also increasing its IT capabilities to meet fall term demands.
According to the Portland Campus website, UO Portland students additionally have access to Portland State University’s Center for Student Health & Counseling, where they can schedule physical and mental health appointments over Zoom or phone. Most visits are covered under the UO Student Health Fee paid every term.
Gordon noted that there are some benefits to this preparation, such as increasing accessibility and diversity. If a student in Portland wants to take a Eugene campus class, hosting them online would allow them to take it without forcing the student to move to Lane County and vice-versa.
Not only will this increase the amount of classes that are available to students, Gordon said, but it will also provide access to a greater number of faculty of color, since the Portland campus has a limited number of personnel.
Switching to online was difficult for many, but Gordon remained hopeful. “It’s hard, but it can be done,” she said, “and we can get better at it.”