The University of Oregon Police Department has issued a security advisory after an individual banged on car windows asking for rides near campus, according to a university-wide email sent Thursday morning.
The advisory describes the suspicious individual in both incidents as “a white male in his late 30s or 40s, with a skinny build and a receding hairline, and wearing a dark jacket and jeans.”
The first incident described in its security advisory took place outside of Global Scholars Hall on Jan. 18. A viral TikTok from user @chinupbutercup describes the incident in a TikTok video on Jan. 20.
@chinupbutercup said in her video that she and her friend were outside of Global Scholars Hall and Kalapuya Ilihi in a car in the parking lot. A man came up to them and began banging on the window of the vehicle, asking for a ride to the I-5 highway, saying he was on his way to Los Angeles.
“We keep telling him, ‘I-5 is that way,’ he keeps persisting and will not leave us alone, he then hides behind the car next to us and stares at us for like five minutes,” the user said in the video.
A male friend of the user walked to the parking lot and safely escorted the two friends home because they felt unsafe walking home alone, according to the video. The TikTok user then reported the incident to UOPD at the request of her sister.
The second incident took place involving a male UO student on Villard Street on Jan. 20.
The security advisory says the incident is unresolved and the investigation is ongoing. Any information about these events or similar ones should be reported to the UOPD at 541-346-2919. UOPD will post any updates on the incident on the UOPD website when they become available.
UOPD is offering free self-defense classes Feb. 10 and 22 to all UO students.