A case involving a University of Oregon police officer colliding vehicles with a Lane County resident will go to a 12-person jury in February 2024, according to court records.

On Aug. 14, 2020, Sarah Snowdon was driving north on Hilyard Street through a green light on East 11th Avenue when UOPD Officer Christopher Waggoner, traveling west on East 11th Avenue, ran through a red light on Hilyard Street and hit her car, the complaint said.

Snowdon filed a complaint against UO on July 29, 2022, for negligence of an employee. The complaint states that the actions of Waggoner caused Snowdon to sustain injuries, which cost her over $18,000 in medical expenses and caused her to lose wages from not working.

The complaint said the injuries have also caused her noneconomic damages including suffering and loss of enjoyment of life.

Snowden is asking for up to $75,000 in noneconomic damages and up to almost $29,000 in economic damages.

In court documents, UO said Waggoner was operating a police vehicle in emergency mode, meaning Waggoner had his lights and sirens on, during an investigation of an incident involving a threat of bodily injury with a knife.

UO alleged Snowdon was careless and negligent, failed to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle and failed to keep a proper lookout.

The trial has been postponed until Feb. 6, 2024, due to COVID-19, according to court documents.

Louis Kurtz, the attorney for UO for this case, declined to comment.

“The University is sorry the accident involving Ms. Snowdon occurred, and we are grateful she recovered from her injuries within a few months. The parties do not agree on the allegations that are the basis of the lawsuit,” UO spokesperson Kay Jarvis said.

She said the UO will refrain from further comment.

The case will go to a 12-person jury on Feb. 6, 2024 for further action.