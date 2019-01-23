UOPD urges students to report robberies as unreported incidents circulate on social media

After seven robberies in the last two weeks near the University of Oregon campus, students are taking to social media to report even more incidents and to question why police aren’t sending out more alerts to warn people about the crime spree. One of the complaints came from Taylor Holman, …

The University of Oregon Police Department will hold a presentation and discussion on diversity in policing Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. in the EMU Redwood Auditorium.

UOPD Chief Michael Carmichael says the event is a part of the department’s initiative to engage campus and create trusting relationships between the officers and the community.

Last year, UOPD held a similar event for students that featured women executives in law enforcement. Similar initiatives to promote relationships between UOPD and the community are held monthly, such as the Coffee with a Cop event held last Wednesday.

Former LA-based police lieutenant and current K-12 teacher John Johnson and current Los Angeles Police Department officer Deon Joseph will share their perspective as black men in law enforcement, according to the UO events page.

Carmichael said the discussion is intended to have students hear about policing from a different perspective.

The speakers will answer prepared questions and have a moderated discussion with the audience.

Tags

Please consider donating to the Emerald. We are an independent non-profit dedicated to supporting and educating this generation's best journalists. Your donation helps pay equipment costs, travel, payroll, and more! 
Donate