The University of Oregon Police Department will hold a presentation and discussion on diversity in policing Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. in the EMU Redwood Auditorium.
UOPD Chief Michael Carmichael says the event is a part of the department’s initiative to engage campus and create trusting relationships between the officers and the community.
Last year, UOPD held a similar event for students that featured women executives in law enforcement. Similar initiatives to promote relationships between UOPD and the community are held monthly, such as the Coffee with a Cop event held last Wednesday.
Former LA-based police lieutenant and current K-12 teacher John Johnson and current Los Angeles Police Department officer Deon Joseph will share their perspective as black men in law enforcement, according to the UO events page.
Carmichael said the discussion is intended to have students hear about policing from a different perspective.
The speakers will answer prepared questions and have a moderated discussion with the audience.