The University of Oregon Police Department responded to 31 calls during winter break, the Clery Crime Log reported, including burglary, trespassing and a knife-point robbery.
The Clery Crime Log is a daily record of crimes released by UOPD. Following the 1998 Jeanne Clery Act, any university receiving federal money must post such a log.
During winter break, UOPD Captain Jason Wade said, "Everything is truly emptied." Dining halls were closed, dorms were vacant and even custodians worked different schedules. "Foot traffic goes down to nothing," Wade said. Visitors were few and far between as well because the Erb Memorial Union closed many of its food options, traffic was greatly reduced.
When it comes to winter break, Wade said, "People are using campus to get from point A to point B.”
The low population didn't change their day-to-day operations, however. Because criminal activity will still occur, UOPD policy mandates that two officers are on duty at any given time.
The UOPD made six visits to the E. 13th Avenue Duck Store, with five robberies and one criminal trespassing charge. All but one incident resulted in arrests, with one case from Dec. 17 remaining open.
Winter break impacted the Duck Store's attendance as well, Wade said, which made shoplifting more apparent. When the security cameras only have one person to watch, he said, "You stick out like a sore thumb.”
Fourteen cases of theft were reported over the course of winter break, with two bike thefts. That's not out of the ordinary, Wade said. "Theft is one of our more prevalent crimes that we deal with on campus."
On Dec. 20, an unidentified individual was robbed at knifepoint on the UO campus by three bandana-clad men, according to a campus crime alert sent by the UOPD. The alert was released to students by email on Dec. 23. The three men, described as white adult males in the age range of 18 to 30, forced the victim to hand over his valuables. The victim was not affiliated with UO. Because the case is still open, the UOPD could not comment on any developments in their investigation.
Five instances of burglary were reported, with two open cases involving the Onyx Bridge and Phil and Penny Knight Campus. The UOPD's campus crime alert commented on the burglary and theft in Klamath Hall as well.
The UOPD identified a potential weak spot in the science complex, Wade said. The complex was still operating under normal hours and had not been adjusted for the holidays. A holiday schedule was instated, and an officer was placed inside the complex after hours for additional security. The holiday schedule intended to prevent "non-affiliated individuals,” as Wade put it, from gaining access to the facilities.
Three cases of criminal trespassing occurred over break, including a call to Barnhart Hall on Dec. 17. Two cases ended in arrest, while one letter of trespass was issued. Two instances of graffiti were reported.
Three driving-related crimes were reported — driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The DUII and unauthorized use of a vehicle cases both resulted in arrests, while the reckless driving case was suspended.
The UOPD took on other responsibilities, as well. Vacation Watch, a program introduced initially by Chief Matthew Carmichael in December 2018, allowed students to register their homes with the UOPD, prompting officers to check the areas for safety.
Winter Break 2019 saw 100 houses registered for Vacation Watch, Wade said, with the highest concentration being west of campus. No break-ins were reported. Over the three weeks, however, UOPD noticed packages delivered to homes sitting on doorsteps. UOPD collected and stored the packages, allowing residents to pick up their belongings upon return. The packages were held in a vacant office in the UOPD Station.
"Vacation Watch helps let the community feel safer," Wade said. "I'm hoping it grows, and we have people take advantage of it." He said that although it won't stop every crime, at least it's someone watching.