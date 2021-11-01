Executive vice provost Janet Woodruff-Borden announced Oct. 27 that Corona Corps — UO’s contract tracing and case management program — will notify instructors if a student in their class tests positive for COVID-19.
A previous message to faculty from Woodruff-Borden said instructors would not be notified if a person in their class tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement follows GTFF informing its members of their right to report the UO policy to OSHA, according to a Tweet by GTFF.
Woodruff-Borden’s message said a notification does not mean the instructors or the students in the class with the positive case are at an elevated risk of infection.
The message also said UO’s campus and classrooms remain at very low risk for transmission, with over a 96% vaccination rate and less than a 2% positivity rate.