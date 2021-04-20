The University of Oregon will hold an in-person parade and stage procession for UO graduates on June 12. Graduating students will need to register by May 10 to participate, according to a campus-wide email sent Tuesday, April 20.
Students will parade down 13th Avenue from Matthew Knight Arena and walk down to the Memorial Quad in front of Knight Library, where they will cross the stage as their name is read aloud and they can have their photo taken.
UO will not allow family and friends to attend the events and discourages them from traveling to Eugene to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The university will livestream the stage procession, but the main commencement celebration and departmental ceremonies will remain virtual.
Vice President for Student Life Kevin Marbury wrote that UO’s ability to offer these activities is contingent on fewer COVID-19 cases in the community and approval from the Oregon Health Association.
“While we are extremely excited to offer these opportunities, we are responsible for the health and safety of the campus community and all involved,” Marbury wrote.
However, if COVID-19 cases rise and conditions become worse, the university said it has the right to cancel these events with little to no notice.
After inviting the class of 2020 to this year’s spring commencement, UO has now decided to push that invitation another year — to the spring 2022 commencement — because of limits on the number of people allowed to attend, according to UO’s commencement FAQ webpage.
“However, we remain committed to inviting the Classes of 2020 and 2021 back to campus next year for our traditional, in-person commencement celebration,” the website states.