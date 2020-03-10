The University of Oregon Wayne Morse Center has cancelled its March 10 panel on Russian hacking along with its March 11 panel on science communication due to concerns of the coronavirus COVID-19 transmission.
The Wayne Morris Center said that it hopes to reschedule these events.
“Considering CDC advisories for older adults and those with compromised immune systems, the organizers feel it is in the best interests to reschedule this particular set of events for a later date,” the announcement stated. “We apologize for any inconvenience these cancellations may cause you.”
As of publication, the Oregon Health Authority has not announced any cases of COVID-19 in Lane County. It has reported 14 cases in the state.
The events canceled include “Russian Hackers, Trolls and #DemocracyRIP” and “Communicating the Trustworthiness of Science,” both hosting Dr. Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a communication professor from the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication and the co-founder of FactCheck.org, a nonprofit fact-checking project of the school.