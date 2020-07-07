University of Oregon’s Division of Global Engagement released a statement in support of international students on July 7, following the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s announcement on Monday that international students must leave the U.S. or risk deportation if they only take remote classes during fall term.
“The UO is steadfast in its commitment to welcoming international students, and holds firm to the core belief that international students are vital to our success in research, teaching, and building diverse and inclusive communities,” Dennis Galvan, the Division of Global Engagement Dean and Vice Provost, wrote in the statement.
ICE’s decision impacts students with F-1 visas, which allows an individual to enter the country as a full-time academic student, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The statement included a summary of federal rule changes and how they impact international students. International students must take at least one course with an in-person component. As long as UO continues to offer some in-person and hybrid courses, international students should be able to continue their studies at the university, according to the summary.
“We are thoroughly committed to making sure every international student at UO feels the full embrace of empathetic support and practical advice in this difficult moment,” the statement read. “We will continue to fight tirelessly to keep them with us.”