The university updated COVID-19 safety regulations in accordance with CDC and Oregon Health Authority guidelines on July 12. The new guidelines relax face covering requirements for fully vaccinated individuals and remove physical distancing requirements on campus.
According to UO’s coronavirus site, face coverings are still required — regardless of vaccination status — for in-person classes and other specified UO facilities and operations, such as university health and transportation services.
The new regulations apply to everyone on campus or in other UO buildings. Students and faculty can request accommodations through Human Resources and the Accessible Education Center, according to the site. Requests for exemptions to mask requirements will be denied.
“The UO’s recent regulation changes reflect the most up-to-date guidance from the CDC for institutions of higher education,” UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard said. “The UO leadership is committed to a measured and cautious approach to lifting safety restrictions on campus.”
The university previously said it would require masks indoors “until further notice” in a June 29 email to faculty.
The updated regulations will apply until UO is considered fully-vaccinated according to the CDC’s guidelines for colleges and universities. Safety regulations will be updated in accordance with the CDC’s guidelines for fully-vaccinated campuses after Sept. 27, the date by which all students and faculty are required to receive their vaccinations.