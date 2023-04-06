On Thursday, the University of Oregon Student Workers Union along with other UO unions rallied at the EMU amphitheater ending their collection of signed union cards.

The success of the union relies on the collection of these cards according to the union's social media.

The rally was organized through ROAR, the Radical Organizing and Activism Resource Center at the EMU, on Thursday, the last day for the union to collect signed union cards.

Starting at 1 p.m., the event held speakers from UOSW and other unions across campus.

“We're doing so well and I couldn’t be prouder of all of the organizers and students on campus who are making this final effort,” UOSW organizer Ollie Twitchell said.

Members from United Academics, a union for UO faculty, attended the rally in support of UOSW’s final day of collecting cards.

“It’s amazing to know that we have such a big following behind us and that we are truly able to accomplish something on such a ginormous campus,” Twitchell said.

UA president Mike Urbancic, said he attended the event to band together with unions to show the university what working conditions should look like on campus.

“We need to band together to have the power to say this is what our working conditions should look like and have a little more respect both in terms of pay but also in terms of transparency and consistency in terms of policies,” said Urbancic.

His advice to UOSW – reach out to the existing unions on campus. “Keep up the energy and keep up the focus but the next steps of bargaining will be a marathon,” he said.

Editor’s note: Jamie Diep contributed to the reporting in this story.