The University of Oregon will require unvaccinated students and employees to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, UO administration announced today.
“We made this decision after consulting with public health authorities and employee groups, and reviewing scientific data and best practices,” UO administration wrote in an email. “Current data show that unvaccinated people are at very high risk of contracting the Delta variant of COVID-19 and at significantly greater risk of suffering severe illness from COVID-19.”
UO will continue to provide free, saliva-based testing to those on the Eugene campus through its Monitoring and Assessment Program.
UO is offering prizes between $1,000-$5,000 for 32 students who submit their vaccine information by Sept. 10, the email said. Students living on campus are required to submit proof of vaccination or an exemption form by Sept. 14. Those off campus must submit vaccine information by Sept. 27.
The deadline for employees is Sept. 17.
Over 95% of UO students and employees who have completed the reporting requirement are vaccinated, according to UO’s vaccine dashboard.
UO previously announced it would require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for designated events.
The weekly testing requirement goes into effect Sept. 27.